Nia Sharma on her daily soap comeback after 4 years: I was not begging for work, I have the privilege to take breaks now

It's been over four years since Nia Sharma has not done a fiction show, however, the actor did participate in reality shows. And now, she is all set to get back to the grind, and would be seen returning to the small screen with a rather uncnventional role in a daily soap titled Suhaagan Chudail. Nia Sharma makes her TV comeback

She reveals that it wasn’t a conscious choice to take a break but she didn’t mind it while it lasted. “I also happened to ask myself why I sat for so long when there were offers coming to me left, right and centre. I wasn’t begging for work. I could afford taking this break and to just sit back and relax, and find a project that would suit me. I was okay with this phase, I am not someone who is afraid of fading away,” shares the actor, who was last seen in Naagin 4.

Despite numerous offers, Sharma chose to wait for the right opportunity that resonated with her. “With the amount of work that I have done till now, I sit in a chill space and I take pride in saying that I don’t have to go out and make myself known everyday. It wasn’t my conscious decision, but we are in a volatile field where we wouldn’t know what is going to happen next,” the 33-year-old asserts.

The actor further adds that there were many web projects that didn’t take off, and she consciously didn’t take up any TV offers.

"That's because I didn’t find them interesting enough. But, I am so glad that with television, every show that comes, they make sure to call me, karna na karna is a different thing. I don’t go and tell people specially that maine yeh aur vo show refuse kardia, that’s not in my nature. After four years, I think I am back with a banger,” admitting that she did turn down many television offers during her break, because of a lack of interest in the roles presented to her.

Her return to television comes with a lead role in the show. Reflecting on her initial reaction to the show’s concept, Sharma recalls, “A name which I was least expecting to take up because this is not your daily show. My first reaction was no and I never imagined myself doing a show called Suhaagan Chudail. I was like ‘who does this and who talks about this’.”

However, after multiple discussions with the makers and upon realising the uniqueness of the character, Sharma decided to take on the plunge. “But then, I realised that this show has been written for me and no one else, once I started shooting for it. I am glad the makers put sense into me and I took it up. This is completely written for someone like me, I have my own agenda, it’s not exactly a typical negative character. I am being glorified as the title lead, a chudail on a mission,” the actor ends.