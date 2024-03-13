My break was more about learning and evolving, says actor Deepika Singh

Actor Deepika Singh calls her ten-year hiatus from television a phase of learning and rejuvenation. Actor Deepika Singh

“Taking a break does not always mean that you sit idle, doing nothing. It’s never so! My work had made me financially independent. Being an influencer, I was exploring social media to its maximum and was busy attending events. So, I was not on television in a big way, but I was dabbling between multiple things. I did OTT projects and films including Halala (2019) and Titu Ambani (2022) in the same phase. Amid all this, my undeviating focus was on my dance journey. I completed my visharad in Odissi after seven years of rigorous hard work and practice. Now, I am relaxed and that’s when I decided it was time to be back on TV,” says the Diya Aur Baati Hum (2011) actor.

Singh feels that in the television industry things might have changed but the audience remains intact. She adds, “There are constant changes happening when it comes to technology, concepts and work pattern but the television audience has stayed with us all through and are a loyal lot. You will not believe the kind of mails and queries I got asking when I will resume TV playing protagonist like before. It was the love of my audience that brought me back. I wanted to take up a show that though being full-time, still leaves space to take care of my son Soham and continue with my dancing as well.”

The actor says that as new stories are being written and characters are being developed well so television is going through its share of change.

“The only constant is change so it’s good to see that it is happening in our industry too. My character in Mangal Lakshmi is on those lines and it’s an absolute delightful for any artiste to portray something that is progressive though all my earlier roles too have been of women who had good head on their shoulders,” concludes Singh.