 Drew Barrymore loves Kristen Stewart's underwear-style bottoms, calls it 'the next fashion trend'
Drew Barrymore loves Kristen Stewart's underwear-style bottoms, calls it ‘the next fashion trend’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 03, 2024 02:46 PM IST

Kristen Stewart spoke about her film Love Lies Bleeding on The Drew Barrymore Show and also raked his some compliments for her style.

After Sydney Sweeney, Kristen Stewart has also embraced the underwear-style bottoms. She arrived on the sets of The Drew Barrymore Show to promote her movie Love Lies Bleeding but it was her outfit that grabbed all the attention.

Drew Barrymore invited Kristen Stewart on her show.

The stellar outfit

As Kristen walked up to Drew in her beige shirt and underpants combo, Drew greeted her with a hug. “Okay, first of all, thank you first starting what we're gonna see as the next fashion trend,” she said about Kristen's outfit. Drew also shared Kristen risque look from the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding. “I mean, now my daughter is gonna go out in her underwear,” she said. Drew said that she doesn't mind it because anything Kristen does becomes cool.

Meeting GF at the right time

During her interview, Drew asked Kristen about meeting her girlfriend Dylan Meyer at the right time in her life. “I had met my children's father couple years before we ended up meeting and settling down and building a family. And it wasn't the right time. And is it true that you met your partner? And it wasn't the right time? But timing made it so that you came together at the appropriate time? Right time? Correct time in that universal clock? We can't see or control,” she asked.

Kristen replied, “Yeah, I did get really lucky to re meet someone that I was like. I was so ill equipped. And now I am like going to make this happen. It was just sort of in the right place to like, recognise and kind of respect how good she was compared to me. My selfish little self.”

Love Lies Bleeding is director Rose Glass' second film after the religious thriller Saint Maud. It follows Stewart's Lou - gym manager and daughter of a local crime lord - as she falls for Jackie, played by newcomer Katy O'Brian, who has drifted through town on her way to take part in a Las Vegas bodybuilding competition.

Hollywood
