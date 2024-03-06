Kristen Stewart rocks ‘pantless’ look at her film's premiere, Twitter says she ‘knows how to break the internet’

It's Kristen Stewart bold era. After her eyeball-grabbing photoshoot for the magazine cover of Rolling Stone last month, Kristen Stewart has pulled off another daring look. This time, it was at the red carpet of the world premiere of her new movie, Love Lies Bleeding. (Also Read: New Rolling Stone cover features Kristen Stewart ‘uncensored’) Kristen Stewart at the premiere of Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen's new look

Kristen stepped on the red carpet in a black body suit. It was a high-cut body suit, which lent her what's now being called a ‘pantless’ look on the internet. Kristen completed the look with black stilettos and bangs.

The internet warmed up to Kristen's bold look. One user on X commented, “KRISTEN STEWART SAVED ME… SHE SAVED ME.” Another user posted, “Am sexy and I know it kristenstewart,” “Nobody does a red carpet like Kristen Stewart (heart eyes emoji),” wrote a third user, while another posted, “kristen stewart knows what to do to break the damn internet!! (fire emojis),” along with pictures from Kristen's Love Lies Bleeding premiere look and her look from the Rolling Stone cover.

Kristen's Rolling Stone cover

Last month, Kristen featured on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. She was dressed in an unbuttoned black leather jacket, with one of her hands insider her white underwear. The cover introduced her photoshoot and interview as “Kristen Stewart ‘uncensored’.”

Kristen's new film, Love Lies Bleeding, is a gritty 1980s-set Southwestern US crime-romance. Director Rose Glass' second film after the religious thriller Saint Maud follows Lou (Kristen) – gym manager and daughter of a local crime lord – as she falls for Jackie, played by newcomer Katy O'Brian, who has drifted through town on her way to take part in a Las Vegas bodybuilding competition. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January.

On promoting queer films like these, Kristen told Reuters, “We can't keep doing that thing where we tell everyone how to feel and where we sort of pat each other on the back and receive brownie points for providing space for marginalised voices, and only in the capacity that they are allowed to speak about that alone.”