New Rolling Stone cover features Kristen Stewart ‘uncensored’

Actor Kristen Stewart goes ‘uncensored' in the cover story of the latest edition of Rolling Stone. However, the lack of censorship isn't limited to her words, but also her pictures. In the cover picture, she can be seen posing in a black leather jacket, with one hand inside her underwear. (Also Read: Kristen Stewart says Twilight is ‘such a gay movie’) Kristen Stewart on Rolling Stone cover

Kristen's cover photo

In the cover of its latest edition unveiled on its official Instagram handle, Rolling Stone has captured Kristen in a never-before-seen avatar. The caption along with the cover read, "After more than two decades in the spotlight, Kristen Stewart knows who she is — and what she wants. Our March cover star goes deep on identity, being a queer woman in the public eye, writing her own film, and doing 'the gayest thing you’ve ever seen in your life.'”

Not just this, in another post shared by the magazine, Kristen can be seen posing in what looks like a locker room. She's wearing a loose, rust-coloured Nike tank top in one picture, and a rust-coloured T-shirt which reads, “Animal,” in another. In the third one, she's seen perched on a ledge in a corner of the room, with a couple of naked bodies (a woman's and a man's) lurking on each side. What's common in all the pictures? Her white underwear.

“Kristen Stewart wanted her Rolling Stone cover to send a clear message: hyper-sexualized, left of andro, and flipping the gender script: ‘If I got through the entire Twilight series without ever doing a Rolling Stone cover, it’s because the boys were the sex symbols,’ she points out. ‘Now, I want to do the gayest fucking thing you’ve ever seen in your life,’” stated the caption of the other post.

Reactions

The internet, however, wasn't too pleased with the magazine cover. One user wrote in the comment section, “They did her dirty. Literally. This whole shoot looks physically dirty, and Kristen deserves better.” Another commented, “I am a big fan of Kristen and Rolling Stone but is it just me or is this shoot not it.” “Some 65 year old dad “what happened to rock music?,” pointed out another user, reminding everyone that the magazine traditionally covered music.

Kristen will be next seen in Sacramento, Love Me, and Loves Lies Bleeding.

