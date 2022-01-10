When Kristen Stewart said she wanted her son 'to look like Hrithik Roshan'

Actor Hrithik Roshan has tons of fans, including a few celebrities. All from Deepika Padukone to Ranveer Singh to Taapsee Pannu have confessed their love for him but did you know that Hollywood star Kristen Stewart was smitten by his good looks too?

Back in 2012, there were reports that Kristen and Hrithik were being considered for Shekhar Kapur's passion project, Paani. The actor, ahead of the release of her final Twilight saga movie, Breaking Dawn Part 2, was asked about Hrithik in an interview when she showered him with praises and big compliments on his good looks.

She told PTI, “If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking."

“In fact, if I have a boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob’s (her then boyfriend Robert Pattinson) eyes,” she added.

When the news reached Hrithik, he admitted he felt happy and it lifted his mood on a particularly bad day for him. "It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth," he told NDTV in an interview.

However, he did not confirm being part of any project with her. "No, I haven't met her and there were talks of some projects in the past but nothing official yet."

Shekhar Kapur's Paani never got made. The director later started considering late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the lead role but the project was ultimately shelved.

Hrithik went on to star in hit movies such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, War and others. Kristen is now considered among the most talented young stars in Hollywood. She is nominated in the Best Actress category at the Golden Globe Awards, to be announced on Monday, for her role as Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's Spencer.

