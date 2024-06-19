Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump in stunning dress ahead of Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event. See pics

The pre-release event of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. Ahead of the event, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of her baby bump. (Also Read: Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Mumbai to attend Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event. Watch) Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a form-fitting dress.

Deepika Padukone shows off baby bump

Deepika shared a blurry, monochrome picture of her in a form-fitting dress with a slit in the back. The actor completed the look with high heels and jewellery. She also shared photos of her holding her bump, hair up in a messy ponytail and laughing as she’s clicked. Sharing them, she wrote, “Okay enough…Now I’m hungry!”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A few hours ago, Deepika was snapped arriving at the venue in a comfortable grey sweatsuit. It looks like the actor got ready backstage after arriving. While she did not caption the picture or show where she was, she’s expected to attend the pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD today.

Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD

Incidentally, Deepika’s character in the film is also pregnant, carrying a child who might be Kalki. She was introduced as SUM-80 or Maa (Amma in Telugu) in the film's trailer. Amitabh Bachchan’s character Aswatthama also vows to protect her child from Kamal Haasan’s character, Supreme Yaskin/Kali’s clutches. The film will see Prabhas play Bhairava, a bounty hunter who wows to bring her back to the Complex, where she presumably escapes from.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future. The film shows how people struggle to live in Kashi even as the resources are all sent to the Complex. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter in the movie, which sees people wait for the incarnation of Kalki. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi on June 27.