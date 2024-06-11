Deepika Padukone plays a mother again; Disha as Prabhas' love interest: 5 top takeaways from Kalki 2898 AD trailer

The trailer for Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone's post-apocalyptic film Kalki 2898 AD has been trending ever since it was released on Monday evening. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. The trailer showed that the director loosely reimagined Mahabharat through a futuristic lens and added a dystopian touch to it. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also in the film. Also read: 6 fan theories about Kalki 2898 AD Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in Kalki 2898 AD trailer.

Ahead, 5 takeaways from Kalki 2898 AD trailer that are catching the attention of fans.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen as Ashwatthama Kalki 2898 AD.

'Amitabh Bachchan owns every scene he is in'

Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the character of Ashwatthama, says to Deepika Padukone that she is carrying ‘God’ in her womb. Ashwatthama, a complex character from the Mahabharata, was a fierce warrior and Duryodhana's ally. Many on Reddit applauded Amitabh after watching the Kalki 2898 AD trailer.

"He may not be young anymore. But he's goddamn ANGRY," wrote one. Another said, "Amitabh is the GOAT! Hope there is a face-off between him and Kamal Hassan." One also wrote, “Amitabh Bachchan still owns every scene he is in. What a legend.”

Deepika plays 'mother of an important child again'

Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with actor-husband Ranveer Singh, has been seen essaying the role of a mother in many of her films. After Brahmastra, Bajirao Mastani and Jawan, the actor will once again play a mother onscreen in Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD trailer shows the city of Kaashi, governed by a king (played by Saswata Chatterjee), in a dystopian world. The king has his eye on a pregnant woman, played by Deepika. Some fans think 'Deepika is the mother of Kalki in the film'.

Many also reacted to a post titled 'Brahmastra, Jawan, Bajirao Mastani, Kalki. Deepika Padukone is making her own genre of being the important mother of an important child'.

A fan commented on it, "Mother is mothering!" Another wrote, "And now going to be a mother irl. That's on method acting!!!" A comment also read, "The miracle womb..." One fan commented, “Hero ki ma (hero's mother).”

Deepika vs Disha as Prabhas' love interest?

Disha Patani also plays a pivotal role in the film and will be seen in an action avatar. She is seen kicking someone before telling Prabhas, "Tumhe sirf khud se pyar hai Bhairava (You only love yourself)." While many on Reddit debated who would be Prabhas' love interest in the film, some were convinced it was Disha.

"Disha Patani and Prabhas shot for a love song recently, so it's definitely Disha," read a comment on a post titled 'It's going to be DP (Deepika Padukone) vs DP (Disha Patani) for Prabhas's love interest in Kalki'. Others praised Disha's action scene in the trailer. "Kick (fire emojis)," read a comment.

Kamal Haasan made a powerful appearance at the end of Kalki 2898 AD trailer.

Kamal Haasan's scary character

Kamal Haasan, in an almost unrecognisable avatar at the end of the trailer, cannot be missed. Kamal's unique avatar as Kali, reportedly the main antagonist, has left fans in awe with his voice and VFX. The veteran actor’s look has traces of Gollum from Lord of the Rings. There is buzz is that he will play the role of Kamsudu and him taking on Prabhas' Bhairava will surely be a battle to watch out for.

Prabhas will be seen as Bhairava in Kalki 2898 AD.

Who will play Kalki?

Prabhas is not playing the titular role, it seems, but could he be seen in a double role? The trailer shows the king trying to get hold of the pregnant woman (Deepika), who is carrying his nemesis in her womb. Prabhas aka Bhairava is deployed for the task and proudly says that he never loses a battle. But will Bhairava keep his word? Perhaps we will soon find out.

Kalki 2898 AD will be released on June 27 in theatres.