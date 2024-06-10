6 fan theories about Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani as ‘spy’, rumoured cameos to time travel and title of next part

When the eagerly-awaited Kalki 2898 AD trailer drops on Monday, we will get a closer look at exactly what's going on with Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and others. While the trailer — which promises a ton of cameos — may or may not have subtle hints about the film, a fan is convinced 'there is no way Kalki is not played by Prabhas'. Also read: Deepika Padukone looks sad in new Kalki 2898 AD poster, Ranveer Singh reacts Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan is set for a theatrical release on June 27.

Whether the Kalki 2898 AD trailer seems to bolster the theory or not, we will soon find out. But before the trailer arrives, here's a taste of all the ideas spinning in a fan's head about Kalki 2898 AD. Compiled by Reddit user CosmicObsidian44, a new post titled 'What are some theories that you have for Kalki 2898 AD or would like to see in the film?' attracted reactions.

The Redditor wrote, “Here are some of mine. Please note: There could be possible spoilers here, so if you want to enjoy the movie without any clues of what is going to happen, I would say go back, NOW.”

Prabhas is Kalki

"There is no way Kalki is not played by Prabhas. I mean the entire movie is about Kalki, even the title so if they are trying to mount this film on such a big scale and make Prabhas-THE STAR, anyone but Kalki, I don't see how the story will have him as the main character," the Redditor wrote. Kalki is the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu who arrival in imminent, as per Hindu mythology.

Disha Patani is Kamal Hassan's daughter?

Deepika Padukone is reportedly playing Lakshmi's avatar, Padma, the wife of Kalki, Amitabh Bachchan is Ashwatthama, and Kamal Hassan is Kali Purush. But what about Disha Patani? The Redditor thinks she is 'either Kamal Hassan's daughter or spy who was sent to infiltrate the rebel forces, and seduce Prabhas and steal their secrets'.

The person wrote, “I think she is the reason Prabhas and the rebels will be captured. Also I hope she DOES not have an item number. I am too tired of seeing so many actresses be objectified, but since Nag Ashwin usually has great female characters, hopefully he is able to portray Disha‘s skills as an actress.”

The movie will have 2-3 parts

The fan wrote, "I think there will be two most likely. I know Nag Ashwin has said that this is not a franchise, and I call his bluff because Vyjayanthi Movies (the producers) have themselves posted an image of Project K's Comic Con Billboard in New York saying how this is India's biggest cinematic universe. Most likely Rana Daggubati's Hiranyakashipu movie is also part of this same universe."

Kalki 2898 AD has time travel

"Well, there is no actual solid proof for this, but the entire promo for posters has been on and out saying how the story began 6000 years ago, so it is likely they will travel back to the Mahabharat era to retrieve divine astras (which is a great idea in my opinion)," the fan wrote.

All the likely cameos

The Redditor added, “Most of the rumoured cameos (Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nani) are depicting the roles of Chiranjeevis (The Immortals). There are 7/8 Immortals(varies according to different accounts). And most likely, Ved Vyasa (the divine sage who wrote Mahabharata’s original text) will be played by SS Rajamouli. But am still confused as to where Mrunal Thakur fits (maybe playing Vaishnodevi? There is a legend saying that Lord Kalki will also marry Vaishnodevi). Whatever the casting is, I still hope Nani is not playing Kripacharya which is being rumoured by most news articles (because Kripa is uncle of Ashwatthama who is being played by Amitabh, so I don’t see how Nani will be the mama of Amitabh).”

The title of next part is...

According to the fan, the next film could be titled Kalki 3102 BC. "I say this because they will travel back to the Mahabharat era, and 3102 BC is the year in which Lord Krishna is said to have left his physical form, signaling the beginning of Kalyug. However, I am still skeptical how they will use BC with a movie based on Hinduism (not much, just would feel a bit weird). Maybe this one should have been Kalki 2898 ADE. Also, for those who don't get the significance of 2898 AD: 3102 BC-Start of Kalyug. The promotional materials have clearly said that the story that BEGAN 6000 years ago ends now. 6000-3102=2898 AD," wrote the person.

Reactions to the post

One Redditor commented, "I genuinely wish this film turns out well. It's one of my most hyped releases." A person wrote, "The one thing Brahmastra has taught me, is to not dive into deep rabbit holes like this again. The last thing I need is to cook up so many theories..." A third commented, "Interesting theories... eagerly waiting for the movie."

Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it is set for a theatrical release on June 27, 2024.