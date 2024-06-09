Deepika Padukone looks sad in new Kalki 2898 AD poster, Ranveer Singh reacts; fans say ‘queen has arrived’

Actor Deepika Padukone featured in a new poster from her upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies unveiled the poster and wrote, "The hope begins with her. Kalki 2898 AD trailer out tomorrow." (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan looks battle-ready in new poster of Kalki 2898 AD; says he’s waiting for the film’s trailer to release) Ranveer Singh reacted to Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD poster.

Deepika stars in new poster, Ranveer reacts

Deepika also shared the poster on Instagram with the same caption. In the poster, Deepika looks sad and disappointed. She stood in front of rugged stairs. Several people were also seen behind her. Reacting to the post, her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, commented, "BOOM (fire emoji) stunner!"

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Fans react to Deepika's Kalki 2898 AD poster

Fans also dropped comments on her post. A person wrote, "Deepika, you are literally ruling cinema and my heart." A fan said, "Best poster...better than those video game type posters which they released earlier." A comment read, "Wow. The quality and the visuals. Extraordinary."

Another comment read, "MOTHERRRR. Looks amazing. I am so excited about this. Hollywood, we are coming to rule you." "Intense poster. My queen has finally arrived. This, by far, is the best. Deepika mass waiting," wrote an Instagram user.

About Kalki 2898 AD

The highly anticipated trailer of the sci-fi thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, is all set to release on June 10. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani among others. Kalki 2898 AD is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27 this year.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh's look from the film during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 21-second teaser started with Amitabh marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages. In the brief clip, a young kid asking him questions was also seen.