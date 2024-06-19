Prabhas and Kamal Haasan in Mumbai to attend Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event. Watch

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD will have a pre-release event in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. The film, which stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani, will be released in theatres on June 27. (Also Read: Bhairava Anthem: Diljit Dosanjh's number for Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is an eclectic mix of Punjabi and Telugu) Kamal Haasan and Prabhas arrived in Mumbai for the Kalki 2898 AD event.(X/ArtistryBuzz)

Prabhas, Kamal arrive in Mumbai

Prabhas and Kamal were clicked arriving in Mumbai by the paparazzi. On Tuesday night, Prabhas was clicked arriving in the city with his posse. The actor wore an oversized t-shirt, sweats and a casual jacket for the trip.

Kamal was clicked, arriving in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. He wore matching grey sweats, completing the look with sunglasses and a cap. He was clicked chatting with airport personnel before making his way.

Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event

The highly anticipated pre-release event of Kalki 2898 AD is set to take place in Mumbai from 6 pm. The film’s team, including Prabhas, Kamal, Nag, and the rest of the crew, will be in attendance. Amitabh, Disha, and Deepika are also expected to grace the event with their presence. After the makers unveiled their custom-made vehicle, Bujji, at an event in Hyderabad, the audience is eagerly waiting to see what they have in store for today's event.

Nag Ashwin on Kalki 2898 AD

Nag shared his vision for the film in a video titled The Prelude of Kalki 2898 AD. He said, “In India, we grew up with epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana, and there is another age to go, and that age is the final battle. The world of Kalki 2898 AD is a sequel to the last epic of these characters of the previous yugas. We still have another age to go, and that age is the final battle; that age is where the end essentially has to begin, and everything has to come to a climax, like all of these stories and nine avatars.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

Nag’s Kalki 2898 AD is set in a dystopian future. The film shows how people struggle to live in Kashi even as the resources are all sent to the Complex. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter in the film which sees people wait for the incarnation of Kalki. The film will be released in theatres in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.