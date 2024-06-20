 Who is Aswini Dutt whose feet Amitabh Bachchan touched at Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Who is Aswini Dutt whose feet Amitabh Bachchan touched at Kalki 2898 AD pre-release event?

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 20, 2024 03:09 PM IST

The pre-release event for Kalki 2898 AD took place in Mumbai on Wednesday. Amitabh Bachchan surprised everyone by touching Aswini Dutt's feet.

The pre-release event of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD occurred in Mumbai on Wednesday. While Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Rana Daggubati made the evening memorable, one moment caught everyone’s attention - Amitabh Bachchan touching Aswini Dutt’s feet. (Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas race each other to help a pregnant Deepika Padukone off stage)

Amitabh Bachchan touched Aswini Dutt at the Kalki 2898 AD event.
Amitabh Bachchan touches Aswini Dutt’s feet

When producer Aswini got on stage, Amitabh spoke about him and said, “He’s the owner of Vyjayanthi Films along with his two daughters (Swapna, Priyanka) and I have never met a more simple, humble human being than Aswini. Every time on set, he’s the first person to be there, he’s at the airport to receive you, and he’ll ensure you’re protected, no one thinks like this.” Then Amitabh went on to say, “With all due respect,” before touching Aswini’s feet, who also touched his feet back in return.

RGV on this moment

Ram Gopal Varma shared a screengrab of the moment Amitabh touched Aswini’s feet on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Here is UPPER LIMIT of achievement for ASHWINI DUTT by AMITABH BACHCHAN doing this. I doubt from N T Rama Rao onwards till the latest young heroes anybody would have done this and neither did I ever saw BIG B do this to any other PRODUCER in his entire career. KUDOS DUTT GAARU.”

Who is Aswini Dutt?

Aswini owns one of the biggest production houses in Tollywood - Vyjayanthi Movies - which was established in 1974. He has three daughters - Swapna, Priyanka, Sravanthi - with the former two also working in production with him under Swapna Cinema. Priyanka is married to Nag Ashwin, who directed Kalki 2898 AD.

In his career, Aswini backed blockbusters starring NTR, ANR, Krishna, Sobhan Babu, Krishnam Raju, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, and Ram Charan. After hitting a rough patch with the 2011 film Sakthi, Aswini took a hiatus before returning with the hit 2017 film Mahanati.

The 1990 film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, is one of the best films ever made by Vyjayanthi Movies. It’s also a personal favorite for Ashwini.

