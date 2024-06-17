Baby girl can't take her eyes off Ram Charan in adorable video. Watch

Ram Charan enjoys a massive fan following, and has often made headlines for going out of his way to engage with his admirers. And recently, he bumped into the most special one. He is winning hearts for his sweet conversation with his young fan. (Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara's face revealed on Father's Day 2024. See pic) Ram Charan is currently busy with his next, Game Changer with director Shankar.

A page dedicated to the actor on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a short clip of Ram meeting the young fan in a hotel in Hyderabad.

A special birthday wish

The clip shows the child holding on to his father, who is holding a baby girl. It then shows Ram extending his hand to the child and wishing him on his birthday, to which the kid responds, thank you, in a coy manner. However, it is the baby who cannot seem to take her eyes off Ram, gazing at him the whole time.

The actor looks comfortable yet stylish in an all white outfit, with his sunglasses adding a touch of swag to the moment. The video seems to be shot in the corridor of a five star hotel in Hyderabad.

The video was posted with the caption which read, “My MAN Looks are Billion Bucks”.

Sweet moment wins hearts

The brief but sweet birthday greeting exchange between Ram and the kid left his fans and well-wishers impressed.

Several users used heart emojis to express their views in the comment section. One user wrote, “Meanwhile little papa : wow what a handsome”, with one writing, “What luck you have”.

Ram Charan as a father

Ram surprised his fans on Father’s Day by treating his fans to the first look of his daughter Klin Kaara’s face.

He shared a sweet photo of Ram lighting up as he lifted little Klin Kaara in his arms. He also spoke to The Times of India on Father’s Day, revealing that he hopes his daughter will follow in his wife Upasana’s footsteps instead of his own. He claimed this is because there are enough actors from the Mega family, and he doesn’t want to compete with his daughter, either.

“Personally, I feel that if she explores her mothers side, it will be great because we have so many actors on my side we are so confused with so many releases in a year, and we are all fighting for release dates. Now I don’t want to fight with my daughter in this space,” he said.

Ram is married to businesswoman Upasana. They got married in June 2012 in a star-studded wedding in Hyderabad. They welcomed a baby girl, Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

Ram’s work report

The RRR actor will soon be seen in Game Changer with director Shankar, apart from yet-to-be-titled films with Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. The film with Shankar co-stars Kiara Advani and is slated for release in September, while the film with Buchi also stars Janhvi Kapoor. This will be her second Telugu film after Koratala Siva’s Devara with Jr NTR.