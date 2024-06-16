Ram Charan, Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara's face revealed on Father's Day 2024. See pic

Ram Charan had a surprise in store for fans on Father’s Day 2024. Those curious to see his daughter Klin Kaara’s face were in for a treat as the actor finally revealed it in his latest picture. A member of Ram's team took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a sweet photo of Ram lighting up as he lifts little Klin Kaara in his arms. (Also Read: Ram Charan says he ‘enjoys’ being Upasana's ‘better half’ on 12th wedding anniversary) Ram Charan and Upasana hid their daughter Klin Kaara's face till now.

‘I don’t want to fight with my daughter in this space’

Ram also spoke to The Times of India on Father’s Day, revealing that he hopes his daughter will follow in his wife Upasana’s footsteps instead of his own. He claimed this is because there are enough actors from the Mega family, and he doesn’t want to compete with his daughter, either.

He said, “Personally, I feel that if she explores her mothers side, it will be great because we have so many actors on my side we are so confused with so many releases in a year, and we are all fighting for release dates. Now I don’t want to fight with my daughter in this space.”

Upasana is a businesswoman, while Ram and most of his cousins, including Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, and Sai Durgha Tej, are actors.

‘My father wants Klin to call him Chirutha, not thatha’

In the same interview, Ram revealed that Chiranjeevi is very loving as a grandfather. He also stated that he wants to be called by a unique name instead of being called thatha in Telugu.

He said, “When he’s with Klin, he becomes like her older sibling. He lets her hit him, punch him…it’s really cute to see that side of my father. He says, don’t call me grandfather, that’s boring, call me Chirutha. In Telugu Thatha means grandfather, and he adds Chiru to it. Chirutha also means cheetah.”

Incidentally, Ram’s debut film in 2007 was titled Chirutha and was directed by Puri Jagannadh.

About Klin Kaara

Ram and Upasana got engaged in December 2011 and married in June 2012. They had their first child, Klin Kaara, on June 20, 2023. She will turn one soon, and her parents have tried their best to keep her face hidden from the media until now.

On the work front, Ram will soon star in Shankar’s Game Changer. He has also said yes to films by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.