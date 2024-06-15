 Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart release date announced; fans wonder about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 - Hindustan Times
Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart release date announced; fans wonder about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jun 15, 2024 07:07 PM IST

Will Double iSmart clash with Pushpa 2: The Rule on August 15 or has the latter film been postponed, seems to be the question on everyone's mind.

Actor Ram Pothineni had a surprise announcement for fans on Saturday. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that his film Double iSmart with director Puri Jagannadh will be released on August 15. And while Ram’s fans were excited to hear this, Allu Arjun’s fans wondered if Pushpa 2: The Rule has really been postponed. (Also Read: John Abraham's Vedaa to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule at the box office on Independence Day)

Ram Pothineni and Allu Arjun in Double iSmart and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
Ram Pothineni and Allu Arjun in Double iSmart and Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Double iSmart release date

Ram shared a new poster of his from Double iSmart that reads that the film will be released on August 15. He wrote, “Maammmaaaaa! Date block kar!! - Ustaad #Doubleismart Shankar.” The makers released a press note claiming that they want to bank in on Independence Day, apart from Raksha Bandhan on Monday. In the poster, Ram can be seen sporting vibhooti with a Shiva Lingam in the background.

Pushpa 2: The Rule postponed?

Given that Sukumar’s Allu and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is also scheduled for release on the same day, fans wondered if rumours of the film’s postponement were true. One commented, “#Pushpa2 postpone chestharu emo! (Maybe they’ll postpone Pushpa 2)” Another wrote, “Inka #Pushpa2TheRule postpone pakka. (For sure they’re postponing Pushpa 2 then)” A disappointed fan wrote, “What about Pushpa 2? Postponed again??” The makers are yet to address these rumours or re-confirm the release date.

About Double iSmart

Double iSmart is the sequel to Puri’s 2019 hit film iSmart Shankar. The film sees a new additions to the cast - Sanjay Dutt and Kavya Thapar. The prequel saw Nabha Natesh and Nidhhi Agerwal as the leads along with Ram. While it received criticism for its problematic scenes, the film was a hit at the box office.

Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli are the cinematographers for Double iSmart. Mani Sharma composes the music again, like the prequel. Puri and Charmme Kaur produce the film under Puri Connects. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

