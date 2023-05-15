Teaser of Boyapati Sreenu’s next untitled action film released on Ram Pothineni’s birthday. Watch

The teaser of filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu’s yet-untitled upcoming Telugu action film was released on Monday on the occasion of actor Ram Pothineni’s birthday. The project, which looks like an out-and-out loud commercial film, marks the maiden collaboration of Boyapati and Ram. (Also read: Custody box office day 3 collection: Naga Chaitanya film earns less than ₹9 crore in opening weekend) Ram Pothineni in a still from his next untitled film.

The teaser, which is titled First Thunder, gives a glimpse of the film’s scale with respect to action. Ram took to Twitter to share the video.

The teaser opens with a mega blast and one can see people flying due to its impact. Cut to next shot, it introduces Ram’s character sporting a rugged look. The dialogue goes: “You dared me to enter your state, I did. You dared me to enter through your gate, I did. You reckoned I can never outpower you, I did. Which bloody heavens limit should I cross now?”

Reacting to the video, several fans wrote that the comeback should be stronger. Ram’s last release Warrior was a box-office dud. One user wrote in Telugu. “The comeback should be really strong, brother (sic).” Another user wrote. “In perfect Boyapati meter. Loud and colourful. Should work (sic).”

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the film will also be dubbed and released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It has music by SS Thaman.

Boyapati’s last release was Akhanda with Nandamuri Balakrishna. The film was a huge success at the box office and ended up grossing over ₹100 crore at the box office.

Akhanda featured Balakrishna in dual roles. In one of the characters, he was seen playing the character of Aghora. Akhanda marked Boyapati’s big comeback after the debacle of his previous two releases – Jaya Janaki Nayaka (2017) and Vinaya Vidheya Rama (2019).

Vinaya Vidheya Rama featured Ram Charan in the lead. Post the film’s release, he released a statement and opened up about its failure. "I would like to thank each and every technician who strove day and night to execute Vinaya Vidheya Rama. No amount of words is sufficient to describe the support extended by our producer DVV Danayya. I will always be grateful to my distributors and exhibitors who believed in our film and backed it. We worked really hard to deliver a film which would entertain all of you. Unfortunately, the vision could not get translated properly on screen and we could not meet your expectations,” Charan had said in the statement.

