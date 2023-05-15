Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Custody box office day 3 collection: Naga Chaitanya film earns less than 9 crore in opening weekend

Custody box office day 3 collection: Naga Chaitanya film earns less than 9 crore in opening weekend

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 15, 2023 09:23 AM IST

Custody box office: Naga Chaitanya film, in which he plays a constable, has earned ₹8.6 crore in three days of its release.

Actor Naga Chaitanya’s latest release Custody, which was simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, registered a disastrous start at the box-office as it collected less than 9 crore in its opening weekend, as per trade sources. The Venkat Prabhu directorial features Chaitanya in the role of a police constable. Also read: Custody movie review: Naga Chaitanya's action thriller has too many subplots, needed a lot more to make an impact

Naga Chaitanya plays a constable in Custody.
Naga Chaitanya plays a constable in Custody.

Released amid high anticipation, Custody failed to make a mark at the box-office and ended up crashing in its opening weekend itself. Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that the film grossed around 8.6 crore in its opening weekend.

“The film had a disastrous start at the box-office. In its first weekend, the film collected just 8.6 crore and its fate has already been sealed. Even though released amid very high expectations, it will end up as a dud for Naga Chaitanya,” Trinath said.

The project marked Chaitanya’s foray into Tamil industry. He had dubbed his own lines in Tamil for the first time. In a pre-release press interaction, Chaitanya said that he was excited to play a constable, a role that’s rarely explored in mainstream cinema.

“It is a role that has not been explored much in recent times. Constables are fresh out of training and they have the fire in them to make a change. The future is in their hands,” he said.

Custody also marked the Telugu debut of director Venkat Prabhu. On the decision to make the film as a bilingual, he said in a press interaction: “I’ve always tried to make films in different genres within the commercial template. When I got an opportunity to pitch this idea to Chay (Naga Chaitanya), it was a no-brainer to make it bilingual. Chay has been waiting for the right project to get launched in Tamil and I was looking for an opportunity as well to enter the Telugu market. This felt like the perfect film.”

Each scene in the film was shot twice. “We’ve shot this as a proper bilingual film. We literally shot every scene twice in two languages. I enjoyed the process because Chay knows Tamil well. Therefore, I didn’t have to struggle much and could extract what I exactly wanted,” he added.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
naga chaitanya
naga chaitanya
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out