John Abraham's Vedaa to clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule at the box office on Independence Day

Nikkil Advani’s John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia-starrer Vedaa will clash with Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule at the box office. Both the films are slated to release on August 15 for Independence Day. (Also Read: Nikkil Advani admits 'Hindi film industry has no unity': We don't celebrate each other) John Abraham's Vedaa and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 The Rule will release on August 15.

Vedaa vs Pushpa 2

On Friday, John announced on X (formerly Twitter) that his upcoming film Vedaa will be released in August. Sharing a new poster, he wrote, “This Independence Day, woh aa rahe hain… Insaaf ki jung ladne! (They are coming to fight for justice) #Vedaa releasing in cinemas on 15th August.” Sukumar’s Telugu film Pushpa 2 The Rule, which will also be released in Hindi and other south Indian languages is also lined up for release the same day.

Rohit Shetty has yet to announce the release date of the Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh-starrer Singham Again. The film was also supposed to be released on Independence Day. However, while recently posting about shooting the film in Kashmir, Rohit only announced that the film would be released ‘soon’.

About Vedaa

Vedaa’s teaser was released on March 19. In it, John is pitted against Abhishek Banerjee’s antagonist. Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is co-produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. This is John’s second film with Nikkil after Batla House.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Vedaa is a story of bravery, of the power of one. It is the story of an uprising, of challenging a draconian system. It is the story of a young woman who fought back, steered and championed by the one man she believed was her saviour, who became her weapon. It is the story of a man who found himself in helping Vedaa find justice.”

The film was supposed to release in theatres on July 12, but has been postponed.