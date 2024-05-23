John Abraham reacts as influencer copies him and his 'same damn smile' in video

John Abraham commented on the Instagram video of a digital creator in which he perfectly copied the actor's mannerisms, especially his smile. The Instagram user, named Vansh Gandhi, walked, worked out in the gym and did everything else with a smile on his face – and John himself thought the influencer's take on his body language and expressions was 'outstanding'. Also read: John Abraham's wife Priya shares inside pics from Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash John Abraham has responded to a video of an influencer imitating him.

Watch influencer imitate John Abraham

Vansh Gandhi posted the video, which had the text 'POV (point of view): You are John Abraham', earlier in May. The actor has now commented on it, writing, "Vansh you are outstanding!!!" The video was posted with the caption, “It’s always the same damn smile...”

Reactions to the video

"Same, same, but different," read a comment. A person was also reminded of another actor, and wrote, "Raise the eyebrows, and you would get Akshaye Khanna." Another commented, "He's more John Abraham than the John Abraham himself."

Someone also took the opportunity to give Vansh a shoutout from her friend's side, commenting, "Heyy @vanshgandhii, my friend finds you really cute. Y’all should talk." Many others dropped John Abraham gifs in the comments section.

When John made his lucky fan's day

Earlier in May, John was in the news for his wholesome videos with a fan. The actor was seen not only feeding birthday cake to his fan, but also helping him wear the shoes he gifted him on his birthday. Akshay Kedari, who describes himself as 'John Abraham's biggest fan' in his Twitter (X) bio, had taken to the social media platform to share videos of himself with John.

Akshay shared how his favourite actor John made his day by celebrating his birthday with him. John also gifted him shoes worth over ₹22000 as a birthday gift. While sharing the photos of the gift, Akshay tweeted, “@TheJohnAbraham sir gifted me this premium Italian riding shoes on my birthday... worth ₹22.5K... Thank you so much sir”.

John Abraham was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan (2023). The actor will next be seen in Vedaa, which will be released on July 12 and stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role.