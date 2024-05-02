John Abraham makes fan's day by gifting him expensive shoes on birthday; ties his laces himself

John Abraham's latest videos with a fan are winning hearts on the internet. Akshay Kedari, who describes himself as 'John Abraham's biggest fan' in his Twitter (X) bio, took to the social media platform on Wednesday to share videos of himself with John. In a 'dream come true moment', the fan not only celebrated his birthday with John by cutting a special cake but also got a sweet gift from the actor. Also read: John Abraham's wife Priya shares inside pics from Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash A lucky John Abraham fan celebrated his birthday with the actor in Mumbai.

Watch videos of John with his lucky fan

Akshay shared how his favourite actor made his day by celebrating his birthday with him. John also gifted him shoes worth over ₹22000 as a birthday gift. While sharing the photos of the gift, Akshay tweeted, “@TheJohnAbraham sir gifted me this premium Italian riding shoes on my birthday...worth ₹22.5K... Thank you so much sir”.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Videos of John with his fan as he cut the cake with him outside his Mumbai office, as well as the actor helping him wear his new shoes by bending down and fastening the shoe laces with his own hands, have also surfaced on paparazzi and fan pages.

Fans appreciate John Abraham’s gesture

Reacting to a video posted on Instagram, a person wrote for John, "Down to earth person." Another said, "He is a very good human being." A third commented, "Wow look at him going down to tie his laces." A comment also read, "Respect." A person also wrote, “I love John Abraham so much. He is so kind and sweet.”

John Abraham was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Pathaan in 2023. The actor will next be seen in Nikhil Advani’s Vedaa, which will be released on July 12 and stars Sharvari Wagh in the lead role.