Nikhil Advani admits 'Hindi film industry has no unity': We don't celebrate each other

Nikhil Advani, who is all geared up for his next directorial Vedaa, recently spoke about his experience as a filmmaker. He got candid about filmmaking in India and what can be the way forward. In an interview with Film Companion, he admitted that there is no unity in the Hindi film industry. (Also read: Vedaa teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh join forces in adrenaline pumping crime action-thriller) Nikhil Advani recently claimed that there is no unity in the Hindi film industry.

Nikhil Advani feels Hindi film industry is never on the same page

While praising the South film industry, especially Tamil and Telugu cinema, for its professionalism, Nikhil expressed his disappointment with the Hindi film industry. He said, “The Hindi film industry has no unity. As a kid, I admired what Yash Chopra and Yash Johar used to do. Yash Johar worked as a production manager for Navketan and RK Films. The way Ramesh Sippy and BR Chopra used to work, we don't have that. However, nowadays we are just busy competing and we don't celebrate each other. The first thing we need to do is come together and say that 'we are one'. Unfortunately, we don't agree on anything, be it release windows or distribution module. Each for his own. Vinod Chopra will try to be some kind of rebel, others will call him crazy.”

Nikhil Advani worked as an Associate Director for YRF and Dharma Productions

Nikhil had produced Rani Mukerji's legal-drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and the dramedy Dry Day released in 2023. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. He later directed films like Salaam-E-Ishq, Chandni Chowk to China, Patiala House and D-Day. Nikhil had previously worked as an Associate Director in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Nikhil's next Vedaa stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh, Tamanaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles. The movie is a joint venture of Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, John Abraham and Minaakshi Das have co-produced the action-thriller. It is slated to release on July 12, 2024.

