Singham Again pushed to Diwali, Stree 2 to clash with Pushpa 2 on August 15

There has been a shuffle in the release dates of two films, and the news was announced on Friday.

Sequel vs Sequel

Ajay took to social media to share that Singham Again has been postponed, and will miss the earlier August 15 planned release.

The film, which boasts an ensemble of cast including Ajay, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, is now scheduled to release around Diwali this year.

With Singham Again moving, production banner, Jio Studios, has not left the festive box office slot vacant. It has set up another title from the banner for the Independence Day weekend.

Now, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Stree 2 will release on August 15. The sequel of Stree is helmed by Amar Kaushik, and will see actors Shraddha and Rajkummar revisiting their characters.

After the shuffle in the release dates, Stree 2 will now be clashing with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2. And Singham Again will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

More buzz about the release dates

Since the start of the week, speculations have been rife that Pushpa 2 might also get postponed. But there has been no official announcement from the film’s side.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh confirmed the news of the clashes on X, writing, “GET READY FOR THE CLASHES… #IndependenceDay: #Stree2, #KhelKhelMein and #Vedaa… #Diwali: #SinghamAgain and #BhoolBhulaiyaa3”.

However, the absence of Pushpa 2 from the list does raise some eyebrows.

More about the films

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Allu, Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh reprising their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat in the film. The film is a sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty will bring back the cop universe with Singham Again. It is the fifth installment in the franchise, and a sequel to Singham Returns (2014). The film was announced in September 2017 under the working title Singham 3.

Stree 2 is a second part of Stree released in 2018, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success. The film's music also gained significant attention, with tracks like Milegi Milegi and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe becoming chart-topping hits. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe, which includes films such as Stree, Roohi and Bhediya.