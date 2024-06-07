Rashmika Mandanna reacts to K-pop's Aoora and X:IN dancing to Sooseki from Pushpa 2. Watch

Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most-awaited films for the year. The second song from the film, Sooseki, was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and has received a good response since its release. As K-pop singer Aoora and girl group X:IN danced to the number, here’s how Rashmika reacted. (Also Read: Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa Pushpa, video goes viral) Aoora and X:IN recreated the song Sooseki from Pushpa.

Aoora dances to Sooseki

K-pop singer Aoora, who was a contestant on Bigg Boss 17, took to his Instagram to share a video of him and X:IN--consisting of E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria--dancing to the Hindi version of Sooseki, titled Angaaron. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Kpop Sami with Kpop Srivelli. @x.in_official. #aoora #xin.”

In the video, Aoora and the members of X:IN are dressed in black with dupattas around their chest like Allu and Rashmika wear in the song. All smiles, they dance to the hook step choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Pushpa also re-tweeted the video shared by a fan page, while Rashmika seemed as impressed as the fans commenting under the video. She reacted with fire emojis and shared the video to her Instagram stories. Fans of Aria, who is an Indian based in South Korea and a member of X:IN, were also thrilled to see her dancing to the song.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is a sequel to his 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The film tells the story of a daily wage worker Pushpa Raj (Allu) who rises in ranks to become a dreaded red sanders smuggler. He falls for Srivalli (Rashmika) who initially rejects his advances but later marries him. Just when he manages to eliminate everyone in his way, police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekawar (Fahadh) poses a new threat. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release in theatres on August 15.