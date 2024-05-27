Aavesham star Fahadh Faasil diagnosed with ADHD: Burnout prevention tips to know; therapist explains

ADHD, also known as Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, is a condition where a person faces difficulty in focusing, hyperactivity and impulsiveness. ADHD often starts in childhood and shows up when a person turns adult. These symptoms can further contribute to low productivity, leading to slow self-esteem and mistrust of one's abilities. Fahadh Faasil, who headlined the recent blockbuster Aavesham, confessed in an event that he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41. The actor, while inaugurating the Peace Valley School – an institute focusing on rehabilitating children with special needs – confessed about his mental health. This brings our attention to ADHD and how it can lead to mental burnout. Fahadh Faasil, who headlined the recent blockbuster Aavesham, confessed in an event that he was diagnosed with ADHD at the age of 41.(Instagram, Unsplash)

ALSO READ: Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Therapist and ADHD Coach Meredith Carder wrote, "Burnout is very individual. We all have different privileges, resources and circumstances. There is simply no advice that will work for every individual. Take what resonates and personalise it for you."

Burnout prevention tips to follow in ADHD:

Emotional dysregulation:

The first step is identifying the key contributor to the burnout. More often than not, emotional dysregulation can be the reason for feeling burnt out. Managing the triggers and being more emotionally aware can help us to understand the triggers. Practicing grounding techniques such as mindfulness, meditation and yoga can make the nervous system feel relaxed.

Large energy fluctuations:

In ADHD, it is natural for a person to face large energy fluctuations, making them feel overwhelmed and emotionally drained. The best way to address it is by meeting biological needs and munching on nutritional snacks. We should also create transition routines where we decide a few things about the next day while ending the present day. This helps us to stay calm and know that we have got it together.

Perfectionism and overcommitting:

One of the main problems faced by people with ADHD is coming to terms with their own imperfections and accepting failure. The pressure of being perfect can end up draining us. We should identify when we are overcommitting and overdelivering – we should learn to come to terms with our imperfections as well.

Overstimulation and under stimulation:

Instead of going through the day and keeping ourselves distracted, we should start and end the day with an activity that helps us feel happy, safe and creative. This helps in dealing with overstimulation and under stimulation.