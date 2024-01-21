close_game
News / Lifestyle / Health / Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 21, 2024 08:00 PM IST

From hyperfocus to rejection sensitivity, here are six symptoms of ADHD with the underlying reasons for better understanding.

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders detected early in childhood. The symptom of this disorder includes hyperactivity, impulsiveness and difficulty in paying attention. This is a chronic condition. "When you break down and understand the science behind what is happening - it changes everything because you finally have the pieces you can put together to give you the bigger picture," wrote Therapist Lalitaa Suglani. The expert noted down the symptoms of ADHD and explained the underlying reasons behind the symptoms.

Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons(Unsplash)
Breaking down ADHD: 6 symptoms and their reasons(Unsplash)

Forgetfulness: ADHD affects the way the brain's working memory and short-term memory works. This further affects the way we remember things, often making us forget the recent as well as distant things.

Time management: Under active-dopamine dysregulation, we are not able to segregate time for actions that need to be done. Hence, we end up spending a lot of time procrastinating, and then rushing through the rest of the work of the day.

Procrastination: The underactivity in the prefrontal cortex affects executive functions, leading to problems in understanding the urgency pf the work at hand. Hence, we keep on pushing the work away and procrastinating.

Hyperfocus: Hyperfocus refers to the practice of putting intense focus and attention on the matter at hand. In ADHD, people face the difficulty in shifting their attention because of the challenges in regulation of neurotransmitters, especially Dopamine.

Mind wandering: Frequent distractions with the mind wandering into daydreaming mode is referred to as mind wandering. This happens because of the overactivity in the default mode network, leading to the brain shifting focus and wandering off to daydreaming.

Rejection sensitivity: Imbalances in neurotransmitters can amplify emotional reactions to perceived rejection, leading to overthinking, anxiety and stress. Heightened emotional response can make it difficult for us to address the emotions in a healthy manner.

