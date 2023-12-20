Aoora's family upset about his limited screen time on Bigg Boss 17: ‘His kindness, innocence are being mocked’

K-pop star Aoora's family expressed displeasure with Bigg Boss 17 after he joined the show. He is a wild card contestant on the Salman Khan show. In a statement, his family claimed that the singer's ‘kindness and innocence’ is being made fun of inside the house because of the language barrier. Also read: Ayesha Khan confronts Munawar Faruqui, demands apology K-pop singer Aoora and Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17.

Aoora family on Bigg Boss 17

They also alleged that Aoora is not being given enough screen time on the show and added that it might be because he is not being considered important enough to win the season. As per Bigg Boss update account @BiggBoss_Tak on X, the family said, “As his family and someone who knows him well, we are saddened by how his kindness and innocence are being mocked inside the house.”

Urging people to be kind to Aoora, the statement also read, “He is a kind and caring person who believes in anyone nice to him. We firmly believe good vibes and love transcend language barriers. He has been trying to connect with everyone, understand them, and learn more. It would be appreciated if everyone could respect his kindness and focus on enjoying the experience rather than engaging in mockery.”

Aoora's family on his limited screentime

“We are also upset that Aoora is not getting the screen time he deserves. Is it that he is not being considered as someone who can win this show? We strongly feel that he is more entertaining and interesting than many others inside the house,” they added against the show.

Before entering the show, Aoora had talked about how he planned to handle the language barrier in the show. He told India Today, "I am excited because it’s my first time (being on a show like this). So many things are so interesting. I want to make new friends and I enjoy together. Cultural differences don’t matter because there will be new experiences. It will be a learning experience.”

Aoora on language barrier

“I will try to listen to Hindi and I will teach everyone Korean. I do know a little bit of Hindi. I will speak in simple Hindi, I’m ready. I don’t speak Hindi, but I am going to Bigg Boss... My strong point is not knowing Hindi. I am emotional and not knowing the language, I will be able to detach myself. My goal is very simple. I want to give everyone happiness and spread some happy energy,” he added.

Currently, the show has Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, and Samarth Jurel in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan was eliminated from the house recently.

