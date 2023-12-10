Aoora on why he joined Bigg Boss 17, how he's planning to deal with language barrier: 'I will teach everyone Korean'

K-pop singer Aoora has entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. In an interview with India Today before his entry in the Salman Khan-hosted show, Aoora had opened up about why he said yes to Bigg Boss 17. The singer also reflected on his lack of knowledge of Hindi, and said that him not knowing the language will work in his favour. Also read: K-pop singer Aoora, Bigg Boss 17 wild card contestant, says ‘dil se ekdum desi’. Watch Bigg Boss 17: Aoora with host Salman Khan on the reality show.

Aoora wants to make new friends on Bigg Boss 17

He said ahead of entering Bigg Boss 17, “I am excited because it’s my first time (being on a show like this). So many things are so interesting.” He is also fascinated by the fact that he will be living with strangers and will be ‘living together, cleaning together and cooking together... I want to make new friends and I enjoy together. Cultural differences doesn’t matter because there will be new experiences. It will be a learning experience.”

'My strong point is not knowing Hindi'

Speaking about the language barrier that he might face on the show, which has actor Ankita Lokhande as one of the contestants, Aoora said, “I will try to listen to Hindi and I will teach everyone Korean. I do know a little bit of Hindi. I will speak in simple Hindi, I’m ready. I don’t speak Hindi, but I am going to Bigg Boss... My strong point is not knowing Hindi. I am emotional and not knowing the language, I will be able to detach myself. My goal is very simple. I want to give everyone happiness and spread some happy energy.”

Currently, apart from Ankita, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashettey, Khanzaadi aka Feroza Khan and Samarth Jurel are a part of Bigg Boss 17.

More about Aoora

Aoora was a member of the group Double-A and its subunit Aoora and Hoik. He debuted in September 2009 with the song Love Back. He made his solo debut in March 2014 with the digital single Body Part. His songs include 69 (2013), Morning, Lunch and Dinner and Coffee (2016) and Black Sugar (2022).

