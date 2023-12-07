K-pop singer Aoora will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as wild card contestant, says: ‘Dil se ekdum desi’. Watch

South Korean singer Aoora, whose real name is Park Min-jun, will enter the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Taking to its Instagram page on Thursday, ColorsTV shared a brief clip. (Also Read | K-pop artiste Aoora: I would love to visit India to celebrate Diwali, Holi) Aoora's real name is Park Min-jun.

Aoora to enter Bigg Boss

In the short video, only the partial face of Aoora was revealed. The video started with him singing the track Woh Kisna Hai. He spoke in Hindi in the clip, "Janam se videsi, but dil se ekdum desi (Born in a foreign land but heart is Indian)." A part of the caption called Aoora the "biggest K-Pop sensation".

Who is Aoora

Aoora was a member of the boy group Double-A and its subunit Aoora&Hoik. He debuted on September 4, 2009, with the song Love Back. Aoora made his solo debut on March 28, 2014, with the digital single Body Part. Apart from these, he also sang songs such as 69 (2013), Morning, Lunch and Dinner and Coffee (2016) and Black Sugar (2022).

Aoora in India

Last year in September, his rendition of Swag Se Swagat received a million views. The same month the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department announced that he would perform a string of concerts across India as part of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea.

On his Instagram page, Aoora has shared several videos as he sang Hindi songs. He also posted many pictures as he travelled in India. Recently, he collaborated with singer Honey Singh. Sharing a video of the duo singing, Aoora wrote, "Music has no boundaries. It was so much fun and honour to sing with my favourite Yo Yo Honey Singh @yoyohoneysingh. How do you like this Kpop Punjabi Mix."

What Aoora said about Indian artistes

Recently speaking with Hindustan Times, Aoora said, “I would love to sing for an SRK movie someday. That would be like a dream come true. Apart from that, I really like the regional music of the country. Be it Punjabi, which is high on energy, or Tamil, which is melodious, I am a fan of Indian music and hence would like to collaborate with Indian artistes to create something fresh for Indian as well as Korean audience.”

