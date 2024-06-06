 Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa Pushpa, video goes viral | Trending - Hindustan Times
Kili Paul dances to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa Pushpa, video goes viral

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 06, 2024 04:46 PM IST

The viral video shows Kili Paul dancing to Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s new song Pushpa Pushpa from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul is known for his love for Indian music. He often treats his followers to videos of him dancing to the tunes of Indian chart-toppers or lip-syncing to them. He recently shared a video in which he can be seen dancing to Pushpa 2: The Rule’s first single Pushpa Pushpa.

Kili Paul dancing to the song Pushpa Pushpa from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Instagram/@kili_paul)
Kili Paul dancing to the song Pushpa Pushpa from the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. (Instagram/@kili_paul)

Kili Paul shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “Pushpa”. He completed it with a fire emoticon. The now-viral shows Kili Paul, in ripped jeans and a black T-shirt, dancing to the song Pushpa Pushpa. Throughout the video, he flawlessly executes all the dance moves of Allu Arjun - from foot twists to the shoe-dropping move.

Watch the viral video below:

Kili Paul’s video has gone viral on Instagram with over 1.1 million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“All your videos are great. We love you and all your videos,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Super.”

“Nice,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “Awesome.”

“Wow. Nice dance,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Kili on fire.”

