Duo’s classical dance fusion in Madrid to Sakal Ban from Heeramandi goes viral. Watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web show, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has been performing well on Netflix. Ahead of its release, Bhansali unveiled the first song, “Sakal Ban”, from the series under his music label Bhansali Music. Since its release, the song, penned by Amir Khusro and sung by Raja Hasan, has been garnering attention online. A classical dance fusion to the song has also surfaced online, and it has been winning people’s hearts left, right and centre. The image shows women dancing to Sakal Ban from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.(Instagram/@purnatamohanty)

“‘Sakal ban’ two ways from Madrid. We have thought about making our dual versions of this beautiful track ‘Sakal ban’ from ‘Heeramandi’ but then decided we will combine both Odissi and Bharatanatyam in the same piece,” wrote Purnata Mohanty while sharing a video on Instagram. She tagged Dr Vinatha Sreeramkumar in her post.

In the caption, she further informed her followers about the origin of Sakal Ban. “Sakal Ban originates from the devotion of a poet, Amir Khusro, to his mentor/guru Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya, driven by a quest to uplift his spirits after a personal loss. Embracing Hindu traditions, Khusro adorned himself in yellow attire, symbolising hope. He was inspired by Hindu women adorned in yellow attire, offering mustard flowers to their deity. Presenting the heartfelt composition of 'Sakal Ban' with mustard flowers, he evoked a radiant smile from Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya. This transformative moment made Sakal Ban synonymous with Basant Panchami celebrations at the shrine, marked by yellow attire and soul-stirring qawwalis.”

In the video, Mohanty performs the Odissi dance while Sreeramkumar shows the Bharatanatyam form.

Watch the video here:

