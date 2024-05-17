Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble and TikToker Noel Robinson team up for Calm Down dance: Viral video

German TikTok sensation Noel Robinson on May 8 shared a video of himself grooving to Rema and Selena Gomez’s hit song Calm Down with the caption, “Hello India. I’m finally here.” Since then, he has been dancing almost everywhere in the country’s financial capital with strangers - on the Mumbai local, on the streets, in the market. And since he is well-known for his dance moves, he joined forces in Mumbai with someone who loves doing just that. Wondering who he teamed up with? Well, he collaborated with the city’s very own dancing cop, Amol Kamble, on two separate occasions. Mumbai's dancing cop Amol Kamble and TikTok sensation Noel Robinson dancing to Calm Down. (Instagram/@amolkamble2799)

“No matter where you’re from, if you commit a crime in front of the Mumbai police, you’ll end up where you have to. Because we are Mumbai Police,” wrote Amol Kamble while sharing a video on Instagram.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The video opens to show Robinson stealing a phone from an elderly man and running away. That’s when he accidentally bumps into a cop, who reveals his uniform by taking out his jacket. Upon seeing Kamble’s uniform, Robinson returns the phone to the elderly person. The video then shows the two of them dancing to the song “Calm Down”.

Watch the video here:

Kamble shared this video two days ago on Instagram. It has since then garnered over 27.3 million views and more than 1.7 million likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“How cool is this,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Good one, Kamble sir!”

“Crazy,” said a third.

A fourth commented, “Busted.”

“Best video of the day,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Too funny.”

In another video that raked up over 4.5 million views on Instagram, Robinson danced to Gulabi Sharara with Kamble on the bustling streets of Mumbai. Robinson enjoyed dancing with Kamble so much that he dubbed him the “coolest policeman in the world”.