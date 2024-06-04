Allu Arjun, Ram Charan congratulate Pawan Kalyan on his grand victory in Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls: ‘Proud day’

Pawan Kalyan scripted history with his grand win at the Andhra Padesh Assembly polls. The Janasena party, which contested 21 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies, has performed well by winning or leading in all seats. Kalyan polled 1,34,394 votes while his nearest rival Geetha secured 64,115 votes, according to Election Commission data. Allu Arjun and Ram Charan congratulated Pawan Kalyan on his victory.

Tollywood stars - Allu Arjun and Ram Charan took to their Twitter handles and congratulated Pawan on his victory. (Also read: Chiranjeevi bats for Pawan ahead of elections: ‘It hurts us when he's targeted’)

Allu Arjun-Ram Charan hail Pawan Kalyan's win

Ram captioned his tweet as, “A proud day for our family! Congratulations to my @PawanKalyan Garu on his phenomenal win!” Allu Arjun also expressed happiness over Pawan's electoral win and tweeted, “Heartiest congratulations to @PawanKalyan garu on this tremendous victory . Your hardwork, dedication and commitment to serve the people for years has always been heart touching . Best wishes for your new journey to serve the people.”

The Pushpa actor had previously also wished him luck on Twitter during his election campaign. Allu commended Pawan's political activism and wrote, “My heartfelt wishes to @PawanKalyan garu on your election journey. I have always been immensely proud of the path you've chosen, dedicating your life to service. As a family member, my love and support will always be with you. My best wishes for achieving all that you aspire for.”

About Pawan Kalyan

For the unversed, Pawan is uncle of Telugu actors - Allu, Ram, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej. He is the younger brother of Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu. The Janasena Party leader was born as Konidela Kalyan Babu on on 2 September 1971 to Konidela Venkata Rao and Anjana Devi in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh. He made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi (1996).

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming project

Pawan will be next seen in the Telugu epic action-adventure Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna. The period-saga features Bobby Deol, Nidhi Agerwal, Nora Fatehi, and Vikramjeet Virk in crucial roles.