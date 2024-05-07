Chiranjeevi bats for Pawan Kalyan ahead of AP elections: ‘It hurts us when he's targeted but…’

Pawan Kalyan, the actor-politician, is on the cusp of turning his political aspirations into reality as he prepares to contest in the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections under his party, Janasena. The significance of this move was underscored on Tuesday when his brother Chiranjeevi and actor Nani lent their support, expressing their views on X (formerly Twitter). (Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Pawan Kalyan's period drama has a new director; everything that happened with the film so far) Pawan Kalyan received support from his brother Chiranjeevi for the upcoming elections.

‘My brother has always fought for others’

Chiranjeevi shared an almost two-minute-long video on X in which he hailed his youngest brother as the one who always stood up for others. He said, “He (Pawan) is the last-born member of our family, but he has always been first in serving others. My brother Kalyan has always thought about the well-being of others than himself. He often used his savings to help everyone from farmers to jawans.”

He also pointed out that while Pawan only worked as an actor because he was given no choice, he decided to contest elections out of his free will. He said, “He was forced to come to films but went into politics out of free will. It hurts us as a family when he’s targeted, but I told our mother this is a sacrifice she has to make for other mothers. He has never been one to stay calm in the face of injustice, so he deserves to have his voice heard.”

‘The film fraternity roots for you’

Actor Nani also took to X to share that he lent his support to Pawan and hopes he gets the opportunity to fulfil all the promises he made once he wins the elections. He wrote, “Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru as you are about to face the big battle of politics. As a member of your film family I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir.”

Upcoming work

Pawan will soon star in Krish-Jyothi Krishna's Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, Sujeeth's OG and Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Chiranjeevi will star in Vassistha's Vishwambhara and Nani will work in Vivek Athreya's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and another film with Dasara director Srikanth Odela.