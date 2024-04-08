Allu Arjun birthday: Here’s how Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, Nani, Pawan Kalyan and other celebs wished the Pushpa star

Allu Arjun turned 42 on April 8 and everyone from his fans and family to celebrities wished him on the special day. The actor, who will soon be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, even responded to some birthday wishes, thanking them for all the love. (Also Read: Decoding Allu Arjun's androgynous jatara look in Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser) Allu Arjun received birthday wishes from fans, celebs and his family.(Instagram)

Celebs wish Allu Arjun

“Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success,” wrote Jr NTR on X, wishing the actor. Alia Bhatt was all praise for the teaser of Pushpa 2: The Rule, writing on her Instagram stories, “Happy birthday Allu Arjun. What an outstanding teaser!” Rashmika Mandanna also took to Instagram stories to wish ‘Pushpa Raj’.

Nani thought that only Allu could pull off something like this, writing on X, “Glimpse of #pushpa2 is mad. Only suku sir can come up with this stuff. Only bunny can make it fly like that. Happy birthday brother.” Venkatesh wrote, “Happiest birthday dear @alluarjun. Wishing you love, peace and the best day ever. #Pushpa2 Teaser looks. Fantastic as always.”

Karthikeya penned a note wishing the actor on his birthday and raving about the teaser, writing, “He never fails to amaze us with his performance. His sheer dedication towards the craft is absolutely inspiring and it's being proved again with #Pushpa2TheRule. Happy Birthday Icon Star @alluarjun garu, wish you a global blockbuster ahead!”

Wishes from family

His uncles, actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan had sweet wishes for him, with the former writing, “Happy Birthday Dear Bunny @alluarjun! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! The #Pushpa2TheRule teaser is indeed electrifying ! Pushparaj Will Rule!” Pawan wrote, “Happy Birthday to Allu Arjun, a National Award winner and actor. I wish him more accolades in the future.”

His cousins, actors Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej shared sweet pictures they took with him in the past. Sai wrote, “Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun. Now that you have turned into a rising phenomenon & with double the fire, All I could wish you is a Double Phenomenal Year. Keep Rising. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun.” Varun wrote, “Happy birthday bunny anna! To a rock solid year! Lots of love. Inka thaggedhe le! (No holding back now)”

Upcoming work

Allu will soon be seen in Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, the teaser of which the filmmakers released on Monday. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and others. It will release in theatres on August 15.

