Allu Sneha Reddy hosts a birthday bash for Allu Arjun, looking stunning in white outfit. See inside pics

Allu Arjun turned 42 on April 8 and his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy hosted a birthday bash at their residence in Hyderabad on Sunday night. The bash, attended by their closest friends, loved ones and family, was all about celebrating the actor. (Also Read: Pushpa actor Allu Arjun greets a sea of fans outside his home on his birthday. Watch) Allu Arjun rang in his birthday with wife Sneha at their Hyderabad home.

Allu Arjun’s birthday bash

In the pictures shared by Sneha on her Instagram stories, it can be seen that everything from the decor to the cake reflected Allu Arjun’s achievements, particularly his recent wax statue at Madame Tussauds in Dubai. One of the pictures she shared shows a silhouette of the actor in his trademark red jacket from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, pulling off the Pushpa gesture.

Another picture shows a three-tier birthday cake in white and gold, with pictures of Allu and his wax statue cascading down. Sneha looked gorgeous in a white cut-out dress as she posed for happy pictures with her husband. Navdeep, who also attended the party, gifted the actor a bonsai. He shared a picture from the bash on his Instagram stories, writing, “Puttinanduku thanks bava. (Thanks for being born)”

A screen grab of Allu Sneha Reddy and Navdeep's Instagram stories

Fans lined up outside Allu’s home on Sunday night to catch a glimpse of the actor and wish him on his birthday. A few minutes after midnight, the actor walked out to greet them and thank them for all the love. In videos shared on X, he can be seen greeting them with folding hands and blowing kisses before heading back inside for his bash.

Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser

The teaser for Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on Monday. The film is a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, which won the actor a National Award for his performance. He plays the titular character in the film, Pushpa Raj, a daily-wage worker who rises in ranks to become a red sanders smuggler.

Rashmika plays his wife Srivalli in the film which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjay and others. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Pushpa 2: The Rule will release on August 15 this year.

