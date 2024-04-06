David Warner and Suresh Raina can't wait to watch Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule teaser

Australian cricketer David Warner and Indian cricketer Suresh Raina are pumped for the release of Sukumar’s Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser. The cricketers, who have expressed fondness for Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa in the past, took to Instagram Stories to share their excitement. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her pic from Pushpa being compared to Mahesh Babu’s in Guntur Kaaram) David Warner and Suresh Raina have been vocal about their love for Pushpa in the past

David and Suresh’s posts

The makers of Pushpa 2 released a new poster on Friday, counting down the days to the teaser’s release. Sharing it, they wrote, “Are you ready to experience goosebumps like never before? Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser out on APRIL 8th!”

Both David and Suresh re-shared the poster onto Instagram Stories, with the latter even using a devotional song while sharing it. In the poster, a trishul takes centre stage as vermillion dots the air. Pushpa, dressed in jatara garb can be seen holding it.

A screen grab of David Warner and Suresh Raina's Instagram stories

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa look

The sneak-peek of Pushpa’s look in the latest poster is consistent with the first-look the makers released on his birthday last year. In the poster they released then, Allu could be seen dressed in a saree, donning blue paint and jewellery, apart from a garland made out of limes completing his look. His androgynous avatar has since piqued the interest of fans because it was a stark contrast from the Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise. The background featured numerous trishuls, with many expecting a fight scene to take place at the jatara.

About Pushpa 2

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule sees Allu and Rashmika reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli. The film, which will also see Fahadh Faasil play a police officer called Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, is a sequel to the 2021 hit film Pushpa: The Rise. While the previous film saw the rise of a daily wage worker to becoming a red sanders smuggler, the sequel will see a power struggle between him and other players in the illegal business. The film will be released in theaters on August 15

