Aavesham teaser: Fahadh Faasil seems to have fun being ‘re-introduced’ in a mass avatar. Watch

The makers of the 2023 hit Malayalam horror-comedy Romancham come together for a film titled Aavesham. They released the film’s teaser on Wednesday with claims to ‘re-introduce’ Fahadh Faasil. While the actor has been seen in mass avatars in Telugu (Pushpa: The Rise) and Tamil (Vikram, Maamannan) this is his first such outing in Malayalam. (Also Read: Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Stree 2: 2024 is set to be the year of sequels) Fahadh Faasil in a still from Aavesham

The teaser

The 103-second promo of Aavesham features Fahadh as Ranga, a man who’s sporting mundu, twirling his moustache and rocking sunglasses. “How did Ranga become such a big deal?” asks a kid in the teaser, prompting him to narrate his violent backstory.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“When he was in school, Ranga worked part-time at a relative’s juice shop. When a few goons with weapons turned up to stir trouble someday, Ranga leapt on them, reached their leader and stabbed him to death,” explains a goon.

The teaser goes on to detail how Ranga is such a dangerous fellow, but the narrator also reveals he hasn’t seen any of these events first-hand. “A person who saw it narrated it to me,” he says, prompting the audience to reassess everything they’ve learned. The fact that the teaser portrays him as eccentric, more than violent, makes one wonder if the claims are exaggerated.

Aavesham release date

Aavesham will see Sameer Thahir as the cinematographer, Sushin Shyam as the music composer and Vivek Harshan as the editor. The film will hit screens on April 11, coinciding with Vishu and Eid. It will clash with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) apart from Pranav Mohanlal’s Varshangalkku Shesham.

Fans were thrilled with the teaser if their reactions on X are anything to go by. One fan wrote, “#Aavesham; Teaser Guarantees An Entertainer Of The Year! #FahadhFaasil's Ranga Is On The Way!” Another called it a ‘Vishu-Eid banger.’ “A rollercoaster ride loading,” wrote a fan, while another wrote, “This gonna be a Fafa madness..!!”

Upcoming work

Fahadh will reprise his role as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat in Pushpa: The Rule in Telugu. He will also star in Paattu and Maareesan in Malayalam, apart from Vettaiyan in Tamil.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.