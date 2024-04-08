Pushpa actor Allu Arjun greets a sea of fans outside his home on his birthday. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun turned 42 on April 8. A sea of fans waited outside his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on Sunday night, not just to catch a glimpse of their favourite star, but also to wish him on his birthday. (Also Read: Happy birthday Allu Arjun: Charting the rise of the ‘pan-India star’) As customary, Allu Arjun greeted fans at his home on his birthday.

Allu Arjun greets fans

Through the years, it has become customary for the Mega and Allu families to meet fans outside their home on special occasions. This year too, fans waiting to meet the Pushpa actor weren’t disappointed when he walked out of his home a few minutes past midnight to greet them and thank them for all the love.

In the videos clicked by those present, the actor can be seen standing near his home’s fence and greeting the crowd who cheer him on. Some videos show that his whole street was filled by fans armed with gifts and cameras, waiting to wish him on his birthday and capture the special moment.

Pushpa teaser

The teaser of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on Monday, on Allu’s birthday. On Sunday evening, the makers released a special poster featuring the actor to tease the release at 11:07 AM on Monday. The new poster sees Allu’s character Pushpa Raj sitting on a throne with a bunch of his people standing behind him. Also seen are containers with the same marking seen on his throne. Over the last few days, the makers have been releasing posters, with one of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli also released on her birthday on April 5.

About Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu and Rashmika have been shooting for Pushpa 2: The Rule the last few months. The film will also star Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dhananjaya and others. Slated for release on August 15 this year, the film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

