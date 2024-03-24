Emraan Hashmi’s first look as Omi Bhau in Pawan Kalyan’s OG released on his birthday

The makers of director Sujeeth’s upcoming film OG, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, released Emraan Hashmi’s first look from the film. Emraan celebrates his birthday today and the makers revealed his look, apart from character’s name in the film. (Also Read: Jannat 3 happening soon? Emraan Hashmi finally reacts and says ‘It’s a team…') Emraan Hashmi debuts in Telugu cinema with Pawan Kalyan-starrer OG

Emraan Hashmi’s first-look

In the film, Emraan will play a gangster called Omi Bhau. The poster sees him sport a beard and long hair, apart from a scar on his eyebrow. “Happy Birthday Omi Bhau,” reads the poster, which sees him smoking. Sharing it, the producer of the film, DVV Danayya wrote, “Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU…@emraanhashmi. Couldn’t imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG. (sic)”

Fans react

Fans seemed happy with Emraan’s first look from the film, commenting that they look forward seeing the actor clash with Pawan onscreen. One fan wrote, “Their face off gonna create havoc.” Another wrote, “Madly waiting to see this Clash. Seems like #Sujeeth Anna planning something Big & Exciting. @emraanhashmi look adhirindhi. (looks so good) Best looks for both the Hero & Villain. (sic)” Some fans also tried to zoom in and decode what was written on Emraan’s lighter in the first look, with some using the help of Google Translate to share that it says ‘ferocious hyena.’

Emraan’s Telugu debut

They Call Him OG will mark Emraan’s debut in Telugu cinema. The film’s shoot is currently in progress and also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sriya Reddy, Harish Uthaman, Tej Sapru, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajay Ghosh. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S and the movie will hit screens in September this year.

Emraan has also given his nod to star in G2, directed by debutant director Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. The film is a sequel to the 2018 spy drama Goodachari, with Adivi Sesh in the lead role. The rest of the cast and crew for the sequel are yet to be revealed, but the filming is in progress.

