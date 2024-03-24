When Emraan Hashmi shared why he doesn't attend award functions: ‘Audience appreciation matters more to me’

Emraan Hashmi is not interested in award ceremonies and would rather prioritise getting the appreciation of fans over them. The actor, who is celebrating his 45th birthday today, is known for playing grey characters on screen- most recently in Tiger 3. (Also read: Ae Watan Mere Watan X reviews: Fans laud Emraan Hashmi's performance, criticise Sara Ali Khan) Actor Emraan Hashmi talked about award functions in an old chat with HT.(Satish Bate/ HT)

In an old interview with Hindustan Times from 2012, Emraan had said how he had once attended an awards night, but walked out after 20 minutes. “Audience appreciation matters more to me than this recognition. And I’d be happy if I could pass on an award meant for me to a contemporary who values it more and takes days out of his schedule every year to attend these functions. I know it was wrong to get up and leave but I just couldn’t sit through it anymore. So rather than insult a function again, I’ve decided not be there,” he had said.

The actor also shared how he cannot do away with last-minute rehearsals at award functions for the sake of money. He had added, “Other actors need only a few hours of rehearsal but I have two left feet and require a few days’ practice. If I can make time for that towards the end of the year, you’ll see me on stage. If that were the only criterion, I would have taken on projects of producers who were willing to pay me three times my market rate. Whether it’s a film or a function, I don’t want to do something I don’t believe in.”

Emraan has been working in the industry for more than two decades. Some of his most noted works include Gangster, Murder, Jannat, The Dirty Picture, Shanghai, and Raaz 3. He was most recently seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, where his performance received acclaim. He was also seen in the Disney+ Hotstar release Showtime last month.

