Ae Watan Mere Watan Twitter reviews: 'Had high hopes for Sara Ali Khan film but her performance...'

Many, who have watched Ae Watan Mere Watan, have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to share their take on the film, and it's safe to say Ae Watan Mere Watan received mixed to negative reviews.

'Curious case of Sara’s inconsistent performances'

An X user tweeted, "I had high hopes for Sara Ali Khan film, but her performance fell short. The role demanded a more powerful and emotionally resonant portrayal, but she came across as distant, cold, and lacked the needed depth of expression."

Another wrote, "Ae Watan Mere Watan is a well-made film. Emraan Hashmi steals the show as Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. He’s undoubtedly the best part of this film. Sara Ali Khan is good in some scenes, but her performance is not entirely convincing."

A person called the film's sets 'artificial-looking', tweeting, "Ae Watan Mere Watan is a feeble attempt at highlighting the story of an unsung hero. Barring a credible supporting cast, I could not get over the artificial-looking sets and dim lit frames. It lacks emotional resonance and the curious case of Sara’s inconsistent performances continues."

An X user also called Ae Watan Mere Watan 'a missed opportunity'. However, some liked Sara in the film. One tweeted, “What an actress Sara Ali Khan is; truly phenomenal, and she proved it again by giving a solid performance as an unsung warrior.”

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

The movie is inspired by real events and chronicles a pivotal chapter from India’s quest for Independence. It tells the story of Usha Mehta (Sara Ali Khan), a young girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. The patriotic film is a backed by Karan Johar. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the movie has been written by Kannan and Darab Farooqui.

Sara Ali Khan on her role in the film

In a statement, Sara said, “Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering. The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit."

