Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi is unrecognisable as 'fearless' Ram Manohar Lohia in first look poster

Mar 11, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan, is set to be released on March 21. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, the period film is backed by Karan Johar.

In a new Ae Watan Mere Watan poster, Emraan Hashmi's first look from the patriotic film was unveiled by the makers on Monday. Emraan sported black-rimmed glasses, a khadi jacket and a Nehru cap, and looked almost unrecognisable. Fans also reacted to the actor's never-before-seen avatar in his first look from Ae Watan Mere Watan. Emraan will likely portray Ram Manohar Lohia in the upcoming film. Also read | Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer: Sara Ali Khan fights the British with an underground radio station

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Emraan Hashmi's first look is out.
Reactions to Emraan's Ae Watan Mere Watan look

In the poster, Emraan’s character looks determined in his fight against British rule in India. He clenches his fists, probably during an anti-Britain protest. Prime Video dropped Emraan's poster on Instagram and wrote, "Channelling the fearless voice of independence! Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video on March 21."

A fan commented, "This is unimaginable..." Another wrote, "Can't digest this." One more said, “Why don't you mention Emraan Hashmi in your every Ae Watan Mere Watan movie poster, trailer and everything... why????”

Emraan Hashmi to play Ram Manohar Lohia

The actor also took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Ram Manohar Lohia, confirming that he plays the role of the latter in the film. Ram Manohar Lohia is known for working with Congress Radio, which was broadcast discreetly from several locations in Bombay until the early 1940s.

About Ae Watan Mere Watan

The period film, headlined by Sara Ali Khan, revolves around a young freedom fighter Usha Rani, who launches an underground radio station to mobilise the youth and unite the nation against colonial rule in the 1940s. Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and Prime Video have come together for the upcoming patriotic film.

