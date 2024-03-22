Saba Pataudi defends Sara Ali Khan’s performance in Ae Watan Mere Watan: ‘Don’t judge until you’ve seen it’

Sara Ali Khan’s latest release, Ae Watan Mere Watan, directed by Kannan Iyer and co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tells the story of real-life Gandhian, Usha Mehta. Since the film began streaming on Prime Video India on Thursday, netizens have had various unflattering opinions about the film and the lead actor’s performance. Sara’s aunt Saba Pataudi came to her rescue, defending her against a troll. (Also Read: Ae Watan Mere Watan review: Sara Ali Khan’s dialogue delivery is more painful to watch than India’s freedom struggle) Saba Pataudi defended Sara Ali Khan against a troll, stating that she's 'fabulous'

‘She’s actually brilliant’

On Thursday, Karan Johar announced that the film was streaming, writing on his Instagram, “Immerse yourself in the inspiring tale of an unsung hero of our nation.” Some movie buffs were skeptical about how the film will fare, with one fan writing, “The theme looks interesting but I’m damn sure Sara Ali Khan is going to ruin by her overacting, just wait for it.”

Saba, who took notice of the comment replied, “DONT judge something until you’ve seen it FIRST. She’s actually brilliant! Mahsha’Allah. (sic)” In a separate comment, she was all praise for the film and her niece, writing, “She’s fabulous. Everyone simply nails their part n superb direction. A MUST watch! A true story too…(sic)”

A screen grab of Saba Pataudi's comments

Sara on her role

In Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara plays Usha Mehta, a young woman who starts an underground radio station to spread messages during the Quit India movement. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many praising Emraan for his performance, but criticising Sara for not fitting into the role.

In a statement about her role, Sara said, “Portraying such a powerful character in Ae Watan Mere Watan has been an honour beyond words. To embody the spirit of my character and diving into her consciousness and understanding what motivates and inspires her has been humbling and empowering. The film is a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless unsung heroes and a testament to the fortitude of the human spirit.”

