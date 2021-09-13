Alia Bhatt aces tough yoga pose, sister Shaheen, Saba Pataudi, Zoya Akhtar praise her: 'Looks like perfection to me'

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared pictures that showed her doing a yoga asana at her house. Her family members and industry friends were very impressed.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote: “Progress over perfection.” The picture showed Alia doing kapotasana (pigeon pose) with the help of a big ring. Zoya Akhtar, her Gully Boy director, wrote: “This is a sign!!!! We must speak soon.” Alia's sister Shaheen had a counter-argument to her caption. She wrote, “Looks like perfection to me.” Saba Pataudi wrote ‘wow’ in reaction to the picture.

Actor's mother Soni Razdan dropped appreciative emojis while popular Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani also praised Alia.

The picture also gave a good look at her living room, with large glass windows for ample supply of sunlight and fresh air. In June too, she had shared a video doing yoga at the space spot.

Work-wise, Alia remains busy. Just five days back, Alia had shared a BTS video after completing the shoot of her first production, Darlings. Sharing it, she had written: “Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies.” The film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Jee Le Zaraa will star Alia, Priyanka and Katrina.

In mid-August, she had shared a BTS video as the shoot of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani commenced. She will reunite with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in the film, directed by Karan Johar.

The actor will also be seen in a three-heroine project, Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film marks Farhan Akhtar's return to direction.

Alia also awaits the release of her film Gangubai Kathiawadi with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.