Alia Bhatt is all smiles after Covid-19 recovery.
Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as she recovers from Covid-19: 'Only time being negative is a good thing'

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a new post, letting her fans know that she has tested negative for Covid-19.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:19 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has recovered after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram so share a happy picture and give her fans an update on her health.

The photo showed Alia smiling for the camera in a blue shirt and pink pyjamas. Behind her, a lot of greenery can be seen. "The only time being negative is a good thing," she captioned her post. Alia's fans were happy for her. "Awesome," wrote one. "Love you," wrote another.


Sharing a note about her diagnosis on April 2, Alia had written, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

Before her, Alia's boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the coronavirus. After his recovery, he has been seen stepping out for work and meetings in Mumbai.

Talking about Alia's health, her mother Soni Razdan told a leading daily, “I am in touch with her, it’s just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her. I don’t want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned."

Also read: Ranveer Singh teams up with Shankar for Anniyan's Hindi remake

Soni had also tweeted that because actors' work doesn't allow them to wear mask or other protective gear, they should be allowed to take vaccines early.

Alia was working on her film Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR when she contacted the virus.

