Alia Bhatt shares dreamy selfies from Covid-19 quarantine, Jacqueline Fernandez goes 'wow'

Alia Bhatt has shared a couple of sunlit selfies from her home as she recovers from Covid-19. She had tested positive for the disease earlier this month.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt has shared a couple of new selfies from her home. She recently tested positive for coronavirus and is currently quarantined at her home.

The photos show Alia bathed in soft sunlight while she rests in her bed. She is seen wearing a white top with thick straps and a fresh look on her face. "Dreamers never wake up," she captioned her post, adding a cloud emoji.

Reacting to her picture, actor Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, "Wow." Alia's fans also wished her a quick recovery. "Get well soon beautiful," wrote one. "Love you sunshine," wrote another.

Sharing a note about her diagnosis on April 2, Alia had written, "Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."

She tested positive just a couple of weeks after her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor. About Alia's health, her mother Soni Razdan told a leading daily, “I am in touch with her, it’s just that I try not to call her too many times. In the last few days, I have called her in the morning to check on her. I don’t want to burden her with constant calls, because if I keep doing that, it will stress her out. I sent her messages suggesting what she should eat, which is simple and light food. So, she is sorted now as far as her food is concerned."

Soni had also written in a recent Twitter post that actors should also be provided coronavirus vaccine. "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet," she wrote in her tweet.

Alia currently has several films in the pipeline. There is Sanjay leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she will play a brothel owner who rises to power. The film will release on July 30, and is set to clash with Prabhas' Radhe Shyam.

She also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in the pipeline with Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. There is also RRR with SS Rajamouli.

