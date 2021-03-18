Soni Razdan wants Covid-19 vaccine for actors: 'So many actors get Covid. We actually can’t wear masks'
Soni Razdan has shared her stand on why actors should be provided Covid-19 vaccine. She reasons that actors need it more urgently as they are the only people who cannot wear masks and other protection on the job.
Soni was replying to Suhel Seth's tweet on allowing everyone to get vaccines. "FOR GOD’S SAKE, OPEN VACCINATION FOR ALL. WHOEVER WANTS IT SHOULD GET IT! WHO IS THE GOVERNMENT TO PRIROTISE WHICH PROFESSIONS ARE MORE VALUABLE THAN OTHERS? THESE ARE INDIAN LIVES WE ARE TALKING ABOUT," he had written.
Responding to him, Soni wrote, "So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet." When a Twitter user called it 'not a crucial profession to be carried out on daily basis', Soni offered a reasoning.
"It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot ! And so... Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez," she wrote.
Soni's daughter, actor Alia Bhatt had recently shared an update about her health after rumours of her having contacted the coronavirus gained steam. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor is currently in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
Scores of actors have tested positive for the virus over the last one year. These include Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir, Arjun Kapoor and others.
