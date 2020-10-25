When Soni Razdan admitted to having ‘problems’ with Mahesh Bhatt’s first wife, said that there was ‘resentment’ for a while

Updated: Oct 25, 2020, 07:08 IST

Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt have been married since the late 80s, and have two daughters -- Shaheen and Alia Bhatt -- but their relationship got off to a rocky start. In an interview with Simi Garewal in 1998, Soni and Mahesh spoke about the origins of their love, and how they overcame obstacles.

They spoke candidly about him being married with two children when they started seeing each other, and Soni having had altercations with Mahesh’s first wife, Kiran Bhatt, aka Lorraine Bright.

“She (Soni) coped with my most difficult phase when my drinking had become almost a disease,” he said. “To be able to cope with that phase of mine, when I turned everything I touched into a wasteland, must have been quite traumatic. She has put up with a lot, she has lived with the aberration of my other family, without making a big issue out of it.”

Asked if she had any resentments towards his first family, Soni said, “For a while, maybe, but that went away over the years.” She added, “We get along very well now, but we’d had our fights. Initially, when we weren’t married, there were problems. But after that, once I got married to him, we’ve been very, very good to each other.”

Mahesh chimed in, “There was resentment early on. She was this evil seductress who took their papa away. I let them express their rage, their anger.” He said that he never hid the affair from his daughter, Pooja Bhatt, who was 10 years old at the time. “I went and told her that this is what was going on between your father and this girl. She just looked at me and she shook her head. I don’t know what it meant.”

Mahesh said that he is no one to talk about the institution of marriage, as he “violated every possible law in the book.” He said that neither his marriage vows nor his children prevented him from doing what he did. “How can I look away from that hard, blunt truth? Come on, I’m not an upholder of the tradition of marriage. I’m not a symbol of that. I don’t think she is a symbol of that. We both are the aberrations, we are violators, we are outsiders.”

Pooja in another interview had said that she hated Soni initially. She said, “Initially, I did resent my dad for leaving my mother for another woman. I also used to hate Soni for snatching away dad from us. In fact, there used to be times when I used to flare-up at the very mention of her name.”

Mahesh recently made a comeback as director with Sadak 2, his first time working with Alia. The film was poorly received by critics and audiences. Soni and Alia worked together in the acclaimed blockbuster Raazi.

