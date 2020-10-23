Mahesh Bhatt to take legal action against relative Luviena Lodh after she called him a don, accused him of harassment in video

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 20:08 IST

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s lawyer has responded to the video posted by actor Luviena Lodh on Instagram on Friday. In the video, Luviena accused Mahesh of harassment and intimidation.

Luviena began the video by introducing herself as the wife of Mahesh’s nephew, Sumit Sabharwal. Luviena said that Sumit supplies ‘drugs and women’ to various actors and that Mahesh knows all about it. She says she wishes to divorce Sumit but is being harassed by the Bhatt family. “Mahesh Bhatt is the biggest don of this industry. He is the one operating this system,” she says in the video.

As per a Times of India report, Mahesh’s lawyer had release a statement, refuting all allegations. “With reference to the video released by one Lavina Lodhi. We, on behalf of our client Mahesh Bhatt, refute the allegations. Such allegations are not only false and defamatory but have serious consequences in law. Our client will take such action in accordance with law as advised. SD/- Naik Naik & Co. Legal Counsel, Vishesh Films,” the statement read.

In her video, Luviena said about Mahesh, “If you don’t play by his rules, he will make life difficult for you. Mahesh Bhatt has ruined a lot of lives by putting them out of work. He makes one phone call and people lose their job. Ever since I filed a case against him, he has been trying to enter my house and remove me from this house. No one files my NC (non-cognizable complaint) either and even after great difficulty I manage to file an NC, no action is taken.”

She added that she was making the video for the safety of herself and her family. “If something happens to me or my family tomorrow, the only people responsible for it would be Mahesh Bhatt, Mukesh Bhatt, Sumit Sabherwal, Sahil Sehgal and Kumkum Sehgal,” she said.

