Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt explain Mahesh Bhatt’s message to Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Same forward was sent to countless others, posted on Twitter’

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:06 IST

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s wife and daughter -- Soni and Pooja Bhatt -- have defended him after his private WhatsApp chats with Rhea Chakraborty were leaked to the press. Soni and Pooja have said that the forwards Mahesh sent Rhea had also been sent to them, and several other people in the filmmaker’s contact list.

Sharing a screengrab of the same message on her phone, Pooja wrote that the message being referred to as ‘most explosive revelation’ by a news channel “is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right.”

Soni, sharing a screengrab of her own chat window, wrote, “Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz.”

Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz. https://t.co/2f5tKKhwLu pic.twitter.com/l7IS2xavUS — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 22, 2020

India Today had shared the messages, which span from June 8, the day Rhea left boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s house, to June 15, the day after Sushant died. The leak also revealed that Rhea and Mahesh had been in touch on June 14, the day of Sushant’s death.

On June 10, Mahesh sent Rhea a forwarded image and wrote, “Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more.” Rhea replied, “So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning.” On June 12, Mahesh sent another message: “Loneliness plays a key in nurturing the seed of personal creativity and birthing one’s true self.” On June 14, the morning of Sushant’s death, Rhea sent Mahesh a message at 9:35 am, “Goodmorning sir. I demand my dose of energy via the morning quotes you send on WhatsApp. That’s it love you.” Mahesh replied back, “Feelings come and go like clouds in a windy sky. Conscious breathing is my anchor,” followed by “Love you child.” Rhea replied, “Love you sir, my angel.” At 2:35 pm on June 14, Mahesh texted Rhea, “Call me,” but did not receive a response. He called her twice on WhatsApp at around 4 and 5 pm.

Sushant’s family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide, and misappropriating his funds, among other allegations. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation. Mahesh has been questioned by the Mumbai police in connection with Sushant’s death, along with more than 50 others.

